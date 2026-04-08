Completed on 1st April, this acquisition marks a significant milestone exactly one year after the merger of Wilkin Chapman LLP and Rollits LLP. With this strategic investment, the firm aims to increase the turnover of its recoveries department to approximately £9 million.

This move is a part of the firm’s ongoing strategy to boost regional capabilities and enhance its national reach, ultimately improving services for its clients. The acquisition broadens Wilkin Chapman Rollits’ specialist offerings in recoveries, litigation, and insolvency across vital sectors like healthcare, education, and commercial services, where LRC has established long-term client relationships. As part of the transition, eight staff members from LRC have been integrated into the recoveries team at Wilkin Chapman Rollits. This development creates a dedicated recoveries presence in Lincoln for the first time.

Chris Grocock, senior partner and head of recoveries at Wilkin Chapman Rollits, expressed his enthusiasm, saying "The acquisition of LRC strengthens our position as a leading provider of recoveries, litigation and insolvency services, and means we are better able to support our clients with complex and high-volume recovery requirements." He added, "LRC’s values and approach to client care align closely with our own, and the integration of their team brings additional specialist expertise to our firm. It is an important step in line with our vision to be an outstanding regional firm with national reach."

LRC has been providing specialist services for over two decades, focusing on pre-legal recoveries, litigation, and enforcement. The new team at Wilkin Chapman Rollits includes LRC directors Rachel Rowbotham and Claire Stocks, now senior associates within the firm. Rachel Rowbotham commented, “Becoming part of Wilkin Chapman Rollits is an exciting step for us. Our work has always been driven by personal relationships and a client-centred approach, and we have already seen that reflected in the firm’s vision and values. We’re excited to join the team and to continue supporting our longstanding clients and working with many new ones.”

With a robust team of over 520 staff and partners across various locations including Grimsby, Lincoln, Louth, Hull, York, and Beverley, Wilkin Chapman Rollits is committed to providing reliable legal and insolvency advice to both private and commercial clients. For more information on Wilkin Chapman Rollits, visit: www.wilkinchapmanrollits.co.uk