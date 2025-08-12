The non-profit Wikimedia Foundation (WMF), along with an anonymous editor known as BLN, sought an exemption for Wikipedia from certain regulations enacted earlier this year. They argued that complying with the new law would force Wikipedia to impose verification on users who preferred anonymity or risk limiting the number of UK users each month. However, in a ruling on Monday, Mr Justice Johnson dismissed those claims, suggesting that there are ways to operate within the law “without causing undue damage to Wikipedia’s operations”.

The Online Safety Act aims to minimise the spread of harmful content online. Mona Schroedel, a data protection litigation specialist at law firm Freeths, commented that “yesterday’s decision has been a pragmatic way forward in a period of uncertainty.” She noted that as the new legislation begins to roll out, various implementation challenges are surfacing. In the case of Wikipedia, she acknowledged that the legislation may be reconsidered by the Secretary of State, and if the website remains subjected to the stringent parts of the regulation, it may pursue a formal judicial review challenge.

Schroedel further remarked, “it is probably uncontroversial that regulations are being introduced to protect user-to-user interactions online.” She pointed out that social media platforms have demonstrated harmful side effects, allowing anyone to upload uncensored content, which can then be rapidly disseminated to millions. The legislation intends to implement safety measures that empower users to control their online experience while holding platform providers to a higher standard of responsibility.

Despite the court's ruling, Wikipedia has contended that due to its unique nature, characterised by user-generated content, it should not be classified alongside other social media platforms. The Court's decision thus left the possibility open for Wikipedia to appeal for exemption from the more stringent regulations during future reviews. This ongoing legal discourse highlights the tension between regulation and freedom of expression online, as legislative bodies seek to strike a balance in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.