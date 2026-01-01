The UK has made significant progress in recognising the importance of family-friendly workplace policies in recent years, and there is a growing awareness among employers about the need to support working parents and to implement them as day one rights.

However, when it comes to paternity leave, the current framework falls far short of what modern families require. Just two weeks of statutory paid leave at £187.18 per week (increasing to £194.32 from 6 April 2026) leaves fathers with little real opportunity to take time off work, bond with their new-borns, and help foster a balanced family life.

Government statistics reveal that on average only 5% of eligible fathers take paternity leave in the UK, largely because most families cannot afford the loss of contractual pay during this critical period. [1] While some large employers offer enhanced paternity pay, this continues to remain the exception rather than the rule. For small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of the economy, the financial burden of offering more generous levels of paternity pay is often prohibitive.

Other European nations such as Sweden and Spain provide significantly longer and better-paid statutory paternity leave. The UK, despite being the sixth richest country in the world, ranks among the lowest in Europe for parental leave provision and pay, reflecting the national priorities of the country.

Improving paternity leave is not only a question of fairness but also of business strategy, with employers who lead on family-friendly policies gaining a competitive advantage in attracting and retaining talent. In a labour market where work-life balance is increasingly valued, enhanced paternity leave signals that an employer respects its workforce beyond productivity metrics.

Supporting fathers also improves wellbeing and loyalty, reducing turnover and increasing employee engagement. Additionally, better paternity leave and pay also helps redistribute caregiving responsibilities, enabling more women to return to work sooner – and helping in narrowing the gender pay gap. Investment in paternity leave should be therefore viewed as a long-term gain rather than an inconvenient short-term cost.

For SMEs, affordability remains a significant challenge, as many are faced with additional financial commitments such as the increase in employer national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage. Many operate on tight margins, making enhanced paternity leave and pay challenging to implement without additional government support.

Policy intervention through tax relief, subsidies or shared-cost schemes could help level the playing field and prevent reforms from widening the gap between large corporations and smaller firms. The removal of the ability to reclaim Statutory Sick Pay has already placed additional strain on SMEs, and unfunded paternity leave obligations could exacerbate this pressure. Meaningful change will require collaboration between government and business to create a sustainable model.

The benefits of improved paternity leave also extend beyond the workplace. Stronger family bonds contribute to better mental health outcomes for parents and children. Encouraging fathers to take time off helps dismantle outdated gender norms and supports mothers returning to work, easing childcare challenges and boosting household income. There is also a demographic dimension. The UK’s declining birth rate poses long-term risks for pensions and economic stability. Policies that make family life more affordable and balanced are not only socially desirable but economically essential. The whole point of paternity leave after all, is to encourage fathers to take time off to bond with the new-borns and to provide support to the mother and family.

The recent debate in the House of Commons on paternity leave was a welcome step forward, and highlighted the financial challenges faced by working fathers who cannot afford to take the time off. Unfortunately, words and sentiments alone will not deliver the change families need in order to benefit from these type of family friendly rights. Fair pay and meaningful leave must become the norm, not a rare privilege.

It is therefore all well and good that as a country we are promoting paternity pay to fathers and are recognising the importance for them to take time off to bond with their new-born. However, in reality there is little point in having such rights to time off if fathers (who are often the bread winners) are unable afford to paternity leave without suffering a significant drop in pay during the paternity pay period.