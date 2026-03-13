Woodcocks Haworth & Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors, a well-known North West law firm, has made a significant addition to its senior legal team with the appointment of Alex Walsh as commercial property director. Bringing with him two decades of experience as a commercial property solicitor, Alex has held senior positions at respected firms such as Clarke Willmott and Prosperity Law. His extensive expertise encompasses various areas of commercial property, including acquisitions, disposals, leases, and corporate support, making him a valuable asset to WHN’s legal team.

Alex will be operating from WHN's Bury office, where he will cater to a diverse client base across Greater Manchester and Lancashire. His clients include owner-managed businesses, investors, banks, charities, and numerous organisations seeking professional guidance in commercial property matters. His recruitment is part of a strategic initiative to bolster WHN’s senior legal team, following the appointment of Sean Aldridge as wills and probate director earlier this year as well as the promotion of Katie Wright to head of the Clitheroe office in late 2025.

Michael Shroot, CEO of WHN Solicitors, stated that “As WHN continues to grow our presence across the North West, the recruitment and development of senior legal experts who truly understand the region is vital across all services.” He emphasised that Alex’s extensive experience in the commercial property market has allowed him to foster long-term relationships within the region, contributing to sustainable growth for the firm’s clients and staff alike.

The commercial property team at WHN comprises Legal 500-recognised lawyers who offer advice on a comprehensive array of contentious and non-contentious issues, including lease transactions, secured lending, tenancy agreements, and commercial litigation. Walsh, originally from Manchester and currently residing in Bolton, shared his enthusiasm for joining WHN, saying “The success of any law firm is built on how its team operates – both with clients and with each other.”

He acknowledged WHN’s strong reputation for client relationships and expressed his admiration for the firm’s professional, friendly, and collaborative team dynamic, stating that he is “excited to be part of” such an environment.