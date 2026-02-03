Whitney Moore, a leading Irish law firm, has recently appointed Lorna McAuliffe as its new Head of Insurance and Litigation. This strategic move is set to significantly bolster the firm's capabilities in dispute resolution and insurance law, reflecting a robust commitment to enhancing client service. With an impressive portfolio of over 30 years of experience in commercial litigation, Lorna has successfully advised a diverse array of domestic and international clients. Her extensive background includes participation in high-profile cases before the Irish courts and Tribunals of Inquiry, and she has notably handled planning judicial reviews, construction disputes, and the first prosecution for anti-doping within the GAA.

Lorna's practice encompasses all facets of commercial and insurance litigation, showcasing particular expertise in catastrophic injury, medical negligence, directors’ and officers’ (D&O) liability, professional indemnity, product liability, and defamation. Emma Richmond, Managing Partner at Whitney Moore, expressed her enthusiasm about Lorna's appointment, stating “We are delighted to welcome Lorna to Whitney Moore. Her appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our litigation and insurance practices.” This sentiment underscores the firm's dedication to enhancing its service offerings through the integration of exceptional talent.

Lorna McAuliffe herself voiced her excitement about the new role, saying “I am very pleased to join Whitney Moore. The firm has an outstanding reputation for excellence and client service, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on that strength.” She emphasized the shared goal of providing clients with clear, strategic, and practical advice to resolve disputes efficiently and confidently. As the landscape of commercial and insurance litigation becomes increasingly complex, Lorna's appointment comes at an opportune time, as clients are on the lookout for legal experts who seamlessly blend technical knowledge with strategic insight and a keen understanding of business realities.