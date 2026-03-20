The Employment Appeal Tribunal has dismissed an appeal in Whitaker v White Rose Academies Trust & Luminate Education Group [2026] EAT 43, clarifying the limits of an employment tribunal's duty to consider worker status arguments that a claimant has never advanced.

Mr Whitaker, formerly CEO of White Rose Academies Trust (WRAT) and latterly holding a dual role as Deputy CEO of its sponsor body, Luminate Education Group (LEG), brought whistleblowing detriment and unfair dismissal claims against both respondents. The preliminary issue was whether he had standing to pursue any complaint against LEG. The Leeds employment tribunal found he was neither an employee nor a section 230(3) worker of LEG, and dismissed all claims against it accordingly.

On appeal, new counsel argued the tribunal had erred by failing to consider whether Whitaker qualified as a "worker" under the extended definition in section 43K(1)(a) of the Employment Rights Act 1996 — a provision that captures individuals introduced or supplied to work for a person where their terms are substantially determined by that person or the introducer, even absent a direct contract.

His Honour Judge Auerbach rejected that argument on three distinct grounds.

The pleaded case

Reading the three claim forms objectively, the claimant had consistently asserted a contractual relationship with LEG and relied on concepts of control and integration belonging squarely to the section 230 framework. Although neither provision was expressly cited until the preliminary hearing, the substance of the pleaded case pointed exclusively to section 230(3). The tribunal was not therefore in breach of its core duty to address what had actually been pleaded.

The duty to go further

Drawing on the Court of Appeal's recent analysis in Moustache v Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust [2025] EWCA 185, the EAT held that a tribunal's duty to raise unpleaded points arises only where the fundamental requirement of fairness makes it "necessary" — that is, essential — to do so. The section 43K analysis did not "shout out" from the pleadings or the evidence in the McLeary sense. Unlike that case, the legal ingredients of section 43K(1)(a) are materially different from those of section 230(3), and applying them would have required additional evaluative findings on, amongst other things, whether Whitaker worked "for" LEG in the statutory sense, whether he was introduced or supplied by WRAT, and whether LEG substantially determined his terms. None of those questions admitted of a self-evident answer.

The claimant's status as a litigant in person at the hearing did not alter that analysis. Although unrepresented at the preliminary hearing, Whitaker had been professionally advised at the formulation stage and was represented by counsel at the earlier case management hearing. The tribunal had itself assessed his capacity as high: his skeleton argument was clearly structured and legally pertinent.

Section 43K as a matter of course

The EAT declined to hold that tribunals are required, as a routine matter, to consider the extended definition whenever worker status arises in a whistleblowing claim, including in cases involving two putative employers. The established categories of "matter of course" analysis — drawn from Langston v Cranfield University [1998] IRLR 172 — are narrow, well-settled, and concern the application of a single statutory test. Section 43K involves a distinct legal framework, and the EAT expressed caution about extending those categories further.

The application to introduce section 43K as a new point on appeal was also refused, applying the principles in Secretary of State for Health v Rance [2007] IRLR 665. Resolution of the issue would have required further evaluative conclusions and potentially further fact-finding that the EAT could not undertake, and this was not the glaring injustice to an unrepresented party that might otherwise justify departing from the general rule.

The decision serves as a practical reminder that section 43K must be expressly pleaded where a claimant in a multi-respondent whistleblowing case seeks to rely on it. The EAT left open the question — noted as legally significant — of whether section 43K(1)(a) requires a contract with the end-user employer, or whether a contract with the introducer alone suffices.