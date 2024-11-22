Whiplash Tariff Review stirs debate

Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood has announced the findings of the first statutory review of the Whiplash Injury Regulations 2021, outlining a 15% uprate in the damages tariff for whiplash injuries. While aimed at addressing inflation, the increase has been met with strong criticism from legal experts and advocates who argue that it fails to fairly compensate injured individuals or reflect the actual rise in living costs.

Proposed Changes in the Tariff

The review, a statutory requirement under the Civil Liability Act 2021, maintains the current split tariff structure for whiplash-only injuries and those with minor psychological injuries. It also upholds the 20% judicial uplift for exceptional cases and provides updated guidance on defining psychological injuries.

Announcing the decision, Mahmood stated: “I have decided to uprate the tariff by around 15% to account for actual Consumer Price Index inflation to May 2024 and forecasted inflation to May 2027.”

However, the proposed changes are subject to an eight-week consultation with the Lady Chief Justice and a subsequent parliamentary approval process, pushing the timeline for implementation into 2025.

Critics Call for Greater Increases

Many in the legal community argue that the proposed adjustment is insufficient. Kim Harrison, president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), remarked:

“A 15% increase is not enough. If the Lord Chancellor were simply to increase the actual tariff in line with inflation using the Consumer Price Index, the increase to damages in the tariff would be 22%.”

Similarly, Andrew Wild, head of legal practice at First4InjuryClaims, criticised the review’s impact on accident victims:

“New government, same old outcome. Accident victims have, and will, continue to be short-changed as a result of this latest review.”

Delays and Broader Implications

Beyond the modest uprate, delays in implementing the changes have drawn ire. Matthew Maxwell Scott, executive director of the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO), highlighted the prolonged process:

“The government needs to ensure the necessary statutory instrument is laid before parliament as soon as possible in 2025. The delay is unfair to injured people who already face significant erosion of their rights.”

Scott also questioned the broader impact of the 2021 Civil Liability Act, noting the lack of transparency regarding promised benefits for motor insurance policyholders:

“We still don’t know whether the whiplash reforms have led to any of the promised savings for motorists. Given record average premiums, the only winner seems to be the insurance industry.”

Rising Costs, Diminishing Compensation

The rising cost of living has compounded the perceived inadequacies of the tariff. Advocates emphasise that inflation has eroded compensation for injured individuals while insurance premiums have continued to rise, even as claims costs for insurers have plummeted.

The 2023 medical reporting consultation remains unresolved, further straining the system. Experts argue that frozen fees for medical professionals over the past decade have contributed to a lack of sustainability in the sector.

Looking Ahead

As the consultation process begins, pressure mounts for the government to act swiftly in implementing changes and addressing unresolved issues. With injured individuals and legal professionals calling for fairness, the debate highlights the tension between achieving cost savings and ensuring justice for those affected.