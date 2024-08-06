What is the work like in a law firm outside London?

More lawyers than ever are swapping the gruelling London-lifestyle for a way of life that is more affordable and gives more time for hobbies, socialising and time with family. Work life balance is a real selling point for out of London firms and also comes with high quality work, clients and colleagues.

Law firms outside London offer exciting career opportunities to their lawyers with high-quality and varied work but without the drain of long hours. It is still possible to act for multinational businesses and household names and, often, London law firms are on the "other side". For example, Wilsons Solicitors LLP in Salisbury, where I work, acts for many major charities and has achieved top-tier rankings in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide for 2024.

Non-London law firms can also provide a broader training for trainees and junior lawyers so that they can make a considered decision as to which area of work is their preferred area of practice rather than having to specialise too early. This provides a solid foundation on which to build a career.

Close relationships are one of the many benefits of working outside of a London law firm. Junior lawyers are given the chance to work directly with, and learn from, experts in their chosen field and to take on a greater level of responsibility earlier than they might do otherwise. Regional law firms are full of expertise and, with smaller teams, there is more opportunity to learn from partners and gain from their experience. In a law firm outside London, trainees and junior lawyers can expect a more hands-on experience which lends itself to a fast-paced learning environment. Junior lawyers will often be encouraged to develop their problem-solving skills by finding out the correct approach rather than simply being told what to do by a senior member of staff. This makes lawyers feel listened to and a valued member of the team whose legal, and otherwise, opinion is appreciated.

Large London law firms have been known to place administrative tasks on trainee solicitors and junior lawyers. Instead of being responsible for endless bundling and photocopying, in law firms outside London junior lawyers are given the chance to manage their own files and run a caseload with the partners' direct supervision. This also gives junior lawyers a sense of autonomy that they may not get in a law firm inside London as they are encouraged to communicate directly with clients as opposed to this all being handled by a more senior member of the team. Direct client contact is ideal for ambitious lawyers who enjoy communicating and look to build long-lasting relationships with clients. Regional law firms will often encourage their trainee solicitor and junior lawyers to learn "on the job" by attending client meetings, shadowing partners and teaching them key skills such as how to tailor advice or handle sensitive information – all fundamental for a career in the law.

This level of responsibility also presents real opportunity for career progression. Smaller teams mean that lawyers have the chance to make their mark and impress the partners they work closely with. Networking is just as easy, if not easier, than in London. Regional young professionals' associations enable lawyers to network during quiz nights, drinks evenings and charity events. Internal networking is more achievable while working in a law firm outside London too. Partners often operate an "open door policy" and are willing to chat and offer guidance around the office. Many young lawyers enjoy working at a law firm where the managing partner knows their name and takes time to get to know them rather than feeling like a "number".

What is the culture and life like while working at a firm outside London?

Working in a regional law firm often means you will be in a supportive, friendly and encouraging environment. The open door policy means that you can always approach someone more experienced than you for guidance. Regular one to one time with a senior member of staff or a partner cannot be guaranteed in a large London firm, but it is something that is often expected and encouraged by the partners in a regional firm as they personally aim to support your growth and development. Working in an office where you know everyone, and everyone knows you, makes you feel like you are part of a team and part of the larger community of the firm.

Regional law firms will often encourage lawyers to make connections and network within the larger community outside of the firm too. Wilsons Solicitors LLP encourages lawyers to engage in and help the local community. Over the past month alone lawyers at Wilsons have supported the community by proudly sponsoring Chalke Valley History Festival, donating to the local foodbank, and promoting Salisbury Trust for the Homeless at The Salisbury Museum. Working at a regional law firm gives you the time and opportunity to make a difference away from your desk too, and put something back into the local community.

Regional law firms place real value on work-life balance and flexibility for their employees. Junior lawyers are not expected to work late for the sake of it and they are genuinely invested in everyone's wellbeing. Lawyers are swapping stressful commutes, excessively long hours and overly competitive working environments as they realise that there is more to life than work, whether it is going for a pint on a Friday night, enjoying a Pilates class on a Tuesday evening or being able to pick the children up from school. More than ever before, lawyers are placing a greater emphasis on their mental health and are prioritising their work-life balance.

In summary, lawyers often choose to work in a law firm outside London for the career opportunities and the work-life balance it offers while not compromising on the quality of work. It also gives lawyers the opportunity to make connections with clients and the community alike while working in a supportive and encouraging environment.