WFW strengthens London maritime disputes practice with addition of partner

Nikki brings over 11 years of experience as a disputes lawyer specializing in the maritime and international trade sectors, previously serving as a Managing Associate in the Marine and International Trade group at Stephenson Harwood.

Nikki's expertise lies in dry shipping, encompassing charterparty, bill of lading, cargo, and shipbuilding disputes. She also provides counsel on LNG shipping matters and advises on commercial disputes, including those arising from ship finance contracts. Her experience extends to handling cases involving significant incidents such as container stack collapses and fires. On the non-contentious side, Nikki advises on drafting and negotiating shipping contracts, including LNG charterparties.

With a diverse clientele including owners, charterers, P&I Clubs, insurers, traders, cargo interests, and maritime investment companies, Nikki is known for her practical and commercial approach to dispute resolution, ensuring efficient outcomes. Her prior experience at an International Group P&I Club in London has equipped her well in handling FD&D and P&I matters, often involving real-time elements.

Rob Fidoe, Co-Head of London Dispute Resolution, expressed his delight at Nikki's arrival, emphasizing her invaluable expertise in marine disputes and LNG shipping, which significantly contributes to the firm's growing maritime disputes practice.

Nikki expressed her excitement about joining WFW, citing the firm's globally renowned reputation in the maritime sector and expertise in the LNG market. She sees WFW as the ideal platform to serve her clients and establish connections within the shipping industry. Nikki looks forward to collaborating with both existing and new colleagues in London and contributing to WFW's expanding reputation in maritime disputes.

Nikki Chu's appointment underscores WFW's commitment to strengthening its London maritime disputes practice and providing exceptional legal services to clients in the maritime and international trade sectors.