Wessen Jazrawi joins Mishcon de Reya

Mishcon de Reya LLP has announced that Wessen Jazrawi has joined the firm as a Partner in its Competition Litigation group. Known for her expertise in large-scale competition and group litigation, Jazrawi brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as Partner at Hausfeld, where she established a leading claimant-side litigation practice.

Wessen Jazrawi’s work spans various industries, with particular expertise in retail, transport, and technology sectors. Her practice also incorporates human rights and environmental litigation, reflecting her broad legal interests. At Mishcon de Reya, she will focus on enhancing the firm's capabilities in high-stakes competition litigation and class actions.

Sarah Houghton, Head of Mishcon de Reya’s Competition Litigation practice, commented, "We could not be more delighted that Wessen has joined us. Her considerable experience in claimant-side litigation will enhance our strengths across the full scope of our practice."

Wessen expressed enthusiasm about her new role, stating, "I am thrilled to join Mishcon de Reya’s market-leading Competition Litigation practice. Their innovative approach and commitment to growth align perfectly with my values and ambitions."

This appointment underscores Mishcon de Reya’s dedication to expanding its competition practice and delivering exceptional service to its clients.