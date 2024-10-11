Welsh government urges tech-driven justice

In a landmark address at the Legal Wales Conference held in Pembrokeshire, Julie James, Wales' Counsel General and Minister for Delivery, outlined her priorities as the nation’s top law officer. This was her first major speech since taking on the role, and she used the opportunity to emphasise the critical importance of reforming the legal sector to embrace new technologies, all with the goal of improving both the efficiency and accessibility of justice.

The Legal Wales Conference serves as a vital forum for discussing legal and constitutional developments, providing a platform for members of the profession to engage in dialogue about its future. This year, the focus turned toward technology and the role it can play in ensuring justice is not only efficient but also accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

A Call for Technological Innovation

In her keynote speech, Julie James championed the use of modern technologies, calling on legal professionals to join the conversation about the future of the justice system. She stressed the urgent need for practices to keep up with the rapid technological changes happening in the broader business world.

“We need to find efficiencies in how we do justice,” said James. “We need it to be quicker—without losing its core strength of fairness.”

The Minister's speech reflected the growing recognition that traditional methods of legal practice may not be sustainable in an increasingly digital world. She emphasized that technological tools could help streamline the often-complex processes within the legal system, making them more user-friendly for the public and more cost-effective for legal practitioners.

Collaborative Approaches for Better Justice

Beyond simply adopting technology, James urged the legal profession to shift towards greater collaboration. She called on legal practices to work together rather than viewing each other solely as competitors. In her view, cooperative efforts would lead to a more just and equitable system for everyone.

“One thing I am particularly keen to see,” she continued, “is practices and individuals not seeing each other as competitors but working collaboratively in the interests of justice.”

The Counsel General’s remarks signal a broader trend in modern governance that emphasises partnerships across sectors. For the legal sector, this means that technology and collaboration could become key elements in achieving justice reform.

AI and Legal Access: A Focus on Accessibility

A core aspect of the Counsel General’s vision involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make the law more accessible to the general public. James expressed her desire to continue working with governments and agencies to explore AI's potential in helping people understand and engage with the law.

AI could offer users simple, straightforward answers to complex legal questions, providing support for individuals navigating difficult legal situations. The goal is to ensure that people are empowered with the information they need to make informed decisions and better understand how the law affects them.

Future Reforms and Planning Law Consolidation

As part of her broader vision for improving the accessibility of Welsh law, James committed to introducing a Bill in the Senedd next year that would consolidate planning law. This legislative initiative is part of a series of longer-term reforms aimed at simplifying legal processes and making them easier for the public to navigate.

The Counsel General sees these reforms as practical steps that will bring tangible benefits to the lives of Welsh citizens. By consolidating and streamlining the legal framework, people will have a clearer understanding of how the law applies to their everyday lives.

The Law as Society’s Glue

James closed her address by reiterating her belief that the law plays a vital role in holding society together. She described the law as an "expression of our common agreement to support each other," pointing out that it underpins the foundations of a stable, democratic society.

“The law is the glue that holds society together,” she said. “It is how we try to keep things fair, ordered, and predictable. And yes, it can and should protect our most vulnerable. But it should apply universally to all, from poorest to richest.”

This vision of the law as a unifying force reflects the Counsel General’s commitment to justice that is fair, accessible, and effective for everyone in Wales. The reforms she outlined at the conference mark the beginning of what could be a significant transformation in how justice is delivered across the country.

Julie James’ speech at the Legal Wales Conference set the tone for her tenure as Wales’ top law officer. Her call for technological innovation and collaboration in the legal sector, combined with her commitment to AI-driven accessibility and long-term legislative reforms, signals a new direction for Welsh justice. As the sector begins to embrace these changes, it could see profound shifts in both how the law is practiced and how accessible it becomes for ordinary citizens. Ultimately, her vision is one in which justice is more efficient, fair, and truly inclusive for all.