Welsh Government collaborates with Browne Jacobson to support social mobility in law

As part of Browne Jacobson's FAIRE (Fairer Access into Real Experience) programme, designed to enhance diversity and inclusivity within the legal profession, these students embarked on a week-long work experience placement at Browne Jacobson's Cardiff office, culminating in a day spent with the Welsh Government at the iconic Senedd building.

The FAIRE programme aims to provide work experience opportunities for individuals from lower socio-economic and minority backgrounds, who are often underrepresented in the legal sector. Laura Hughes, Head of the Public Law team and Executive Lead for Wales at Browne Jacobson, emphasised the firm's commitment to making the legal profession accessible to young people regardless of their background, thus widening the talent pool for law firms.

Tim Edds, Head of Cardiff at Browne Jacobson, shared his enthusiasm for showcasing the rewarding career opportunities within public law to the participating students, drawing from his own experiences working at the Welsh Government. The students were given insights into both private practice and in-house legal roles, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of the legal landscape.

The six students—Emma Ostler Baraona, Ally Dowse, Jalan Marrast, Anya Millett, Lili-Berri Stokes, and Joshua Blanks—were connected with Browne Jacobson through partnerships with the University of South Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan University, and The Talent Tap, a social mobility charity. In addition to their day with the Welsh Government, they shadowed Browne Jacobson's Cardiff team of lawyers and spent time in court, gaining valuable firsthand experience of legal practice.

Stephanie Evans, Deputy Director for Welsh Government Legal Services, expressed delight in hosting the students and highlighting the accessibility of legal careers regardless of background, while also showcasing the exciting opportunities within Welsh Government legal services.

Browne Jacobson's FAIRE programme has already made significant strides since its launch in 2021, engaging over 30,500 individuals aged 16 to 19 from diverse educational backgrounds. The firm's commitment to fair working practices and inclusivity has garnered recognition, including prestigious awards such as the Social Mobility Initiative of the Year at the European Diversity Awards 2023 and the Equality Trailblazer award at the British Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Business Awards 2023.

By nurturing talent and fostering inclusivity, Browne Jacobson continues to lead the charge in driving positive change within the legal profession and beyond, ensuring that opportunities are accessible to all aspiring legal professionals.