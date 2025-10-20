International law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP has announced the expansion of its European private equity group with the hiring of two esteemed partners in Germany. Dr. Sebastian Pauls, a prominent private equity dealmaker, will assume the role of Co-Managing Partner of Weil’s German offices. He is joined by private equity partner Susanne Decker in Frankfurt, both of whom join from Latham & Watkins. This strategic move aims to enhance Weil’s presence in the private capital market across Germany and Europe.

Dr. Pauls brings extensive experience advising key German and international financial and strategic private equity investors, while Decker is well-known for her guidance to international firms and their portfolio companies on complex cross-border M&A transactions. “Lawyers of the caliber and quality of Sebastian and Susanne are extremely difficult to find, and we are thrilled to welcome them both. Their exceptional talents are well placed to fit into Weil’s top quality German practice and our culture of excellence,” stated Barry Wolf, Weil Executive Partner.

Marco Compagnoni, Co-Head of Private Equity, highlighted the significance of their addition, stating, “Germany is of enormous importance to any credible European private equity platform and Sebastian and Susanne are two of the best dealmakers in the region.” He projected a rise in private equity activity, signalling further expansion in Germany across various sectors.

Britta Grauke, Co-Managing Partner of Weil’s German offices, expressed her enthusiasm about the new arrivals, noting, “Sebastian and Susanne are not only extraordinary lawyers but also visionary leaders whose strategic insights extend far beyond business growth.” Pauls remarked on the opportunity at Weil, saying, “Weil offers one of the best integrated private equity teams in Europe and the US, and I’m delighted to be joining with Susanne to help take the practice to the next level.” Decker added, “As Weil broadens its support for private equity clients in Germany and throughout Europe, now is the perfect time for us to come aboard.”

The announcement follows the recent hiring of Simon Saitowitz, a leading secondaries partner in London, augmenting Weil's capabilities in complex transactions. The addition of Pauls and Decker increases the number of lawyers in Weil's German offices to a total of 19, which includes 10 partners and 9 counsel. Gerhard Schmidt, the current Co-Managing Partner, will conclude his two-decade tenure at the end of the year.

Weil's global private equity practice is a market leader, serving over 300 private equity clients worldwide, including the world’s largest private equity funds and various financial investors. The firm’s German offices play a pivotal role within its European operations, providing comprehensive support for sophisticated cross-border transactions and multi-jurisdictional disputes.