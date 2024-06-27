Weightmans welcomes Deepak Purushothaman as new partner to national financial services team

Deepak joins Weightmans with 20 years of experience, having previously worked at Hill Dickinson, DLA Piper, and Jones Day in London. His extensive background brings a wealth of expertise to the firm.

Matthew Williamson, Head of Corporates at Weightmans, commented: "Deepak enhances the national financial services offering at Weightmans following an incredible year of growth and success stories, which included advising on the establishment of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II and the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II. We are delighted to welcome Deepak to the firm to further the growth of the segment and the wider business."

Deepak Purushothaman, new partner at Weightmans, said: "I'm looking to utilise my experience and contacts to help establish Weightman's banking team as one of the leading practices in the North West region, to expand the team's capabilities and reputation nationwide, and to contribute to our ambition of becoming a Top 30 law firm. Weightmans was a natural choice due to its professional approach, impressive ambitions, and excellent reputation as an employer."

Deepak's addition to Weightmans marks a significant step in the firm's continued expansion and enhancement of its financial services team, aiming to bolster its position as a leading legal practice both regionally and nationally.