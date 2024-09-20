Weightmans upholds its leadership in ESG

National law firm Weightmans has solidified its position as a leader in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) by announcing a new partnership with consulting firms Stories Evolved and Paragon Impact. This collaboration enables Weightmans to provide end-to-end ESG solutions for businesses, covering legal services, consulting, training, and tech-driven data management for ESG reporting.

Simon Colvin, the partner leading Weightmans’ ESG programme, emphasised the significance of this partnership, noting that businesses can now address all their ESG needs through a single platform. The integration streamlines the complex process of managing multiple service providers for legal advice, ESG training, and data management, saving businesses valuable time and resources.

Christina Bartholomew, co-founder of Stories Evolved, highlighted the growing importance of ESG in establishing business credibility, noting that their partnership with Weightmans will empower clients to adopt comprehensive, evidence-based ESG strategies. Brett Wallington, CEO of Paragon Impact, added that the collaboration brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront, enabling businesses to make measurable progress in sustainability.

Weightmans’ leadership in ESG was recently recognised by EcoVadis, which awarded the firm its highest Platinum rating, placing it in the top 1% of legal and accounting firms globally. Weightmans also secured ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications for the fifth consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2030.