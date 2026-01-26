Law firm Weightmans has solidified its commitment to client excellence and growth by announcing the appointment of two esteemed partners, Nigel Adams and Rehman Noormohamed, to its London office. This strategic move marks a significant step in the firm’s ongoing expansion and underscores its dedication to delivering top-tier legal services both regionally and internationally.

Nigel Adams joins Weightmans from DAC Beachcroft, where he was a partner. Specialising in insurance litigation, he has experience managing high-value and complex claims for a diverse range of insurer and broker clients. His appointment significantly strengthens the firm's Large Loss department in London, enhancing the team’s capabilities in handling major insurance matters. Interestingly, this is a homecoming for Nigel, who previously worked at Weightmans as an Associate Solicitor from 2010 to 2015.

Rehman Noormohamed, the second pivotal addition, comes aboard as a leading lawyer in the fields of commercial, AI/technology, telecoms, data, and intellectual property. Prior to joining Weightmans, he was a partner at Fieldfisher LLP, where he contributed to the International Technology and Data team. With dual qualifications as a lawyer and an electronic and communication engineer, Rehman’s robust background includes IT and telecoms consulting as well as serving as a Chief Information Officer. His professional memberships with the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the British Computer Society, where he is a member of the Community Board, further affirm his expertise in complex technology and IP matters.

Andrew Cromby, the Regional Office Head in London, noted that “Weightmans remain focused on building strong, dynamic teams that champion innovation, partnership, and client service.” He added that the addition of Nigel and Rehman illustrates the firm's commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture in London while achieving superior outcomes for clients across the UK and abroad.

This announcement follows the recent appointment of Caroline Johnson as the firm’s new Claims Director and Executive Board Member, based in the London office. Caroline brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance sector and previously served as Claims Director at Allianz Personal. Her role will further advance Weightmans’ commitment to enhancing its claims expertise and providing industry-leading service to its clients.