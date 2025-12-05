Weightmans has announced the appointment of three new Partners to its Leeds office, marking another milestone in the firm’s ongoing expansion and commitment to providing the highest quality legal services to clients across the region. Tom Spring joins the Claims Department as a Partner in the firm’s Insurance practice. Formerly at Kennedys Law, Tom specialises in insurance litigation, particularly complex and high-value multi-track cases, and has significant expertise in equestrian matters, including advising international horse racing teams and sporting bodies. His appointment further strengthens Weightmans’ growing Specialist Casualty capabilities.

The firm welcomes Leo Jones-Rowe to its commercial litigation team. Leo, previously a partner at Schofield Sweeney in Leeds, specialises in disputes and litigation, representing clients across sectors such as health, retail, manufacturing, and owner-managed businesses. With extensive experience litigating commercial cases in the High Court, Leo has successfully advised clients in matters on appeal to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, underscoring his reputation as a trusted adviser on complex disputes.

James Teagle, a leading commercial property litigator in Leeds and former Bevan Brittan partner, joins the growing Property Litigation team. He brings experience representing investors, developers, lenders, insurers, government entities, and energy clients. Ranked as a leading partner by Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners, James will help expand Weightmans’ national property litigation services. He is also the new Chair of the PLA’s Education & Training Committee.

Charles Heppenstall, Partner and Regional Office Head for Leeds, commented “The Leeds office continues to go from strength to strength, with these exciting appointments adding real depth to our capabilities and helping us meet the growing and ever-changing needs of our clients in Leeds and nationwide. I look forward to seeing their expertise and enthusiasm make a significant impact on our culture here in Leeds.”

In other news, Leeds-based Victoria Edwards, who leads the firm’s travel insurance team, has been promoted to Partner.