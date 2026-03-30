Law firm Weightmans has welcomed two new partners to its esteemed HR Rely service amid significant revenue increases. The service has been recognised as one of the UK’s leading employment law and HR advisory platforms, providing expert guidance to major organisations both nationally and internationally on matters related to employment, pensions, and immigration law. Over the past financial year, the HR Rely team has achieved remarkable 37% revenue growth, indicating strong performance across various sectors including owner-managed businesses, private healthcare, retail, leisure, manufacturing, and education.

Joining the Liverpool office, Chris Hayes is a highly regarded employment lawyer who brings a wealth of experience from HM3 Legal, where he served as Head of Employment and led innovative initiatives. His expertise and leadership have earned him recognition in Legal 500, and he is widely regarded as a trusted adviser to many prominent regional companies. Chris has notable experience in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and owner-managed firms, while also advising major national organisations and extensive HR teams. His commitment to leveraging legal technology and innovation aims to enhance service delivery for clients.

Tina Chander, based in Birmingham, is an accomplished leader in employment law with dual qualifications as a barrister and solicitor. She previously held the position of Head of Employment at Wright Hassall, and her superior expertise is also highlighted in Legal 500 and Chambers. Tina represents a diverse client base ranging from SMEs to multinational corporations and is well-versed in attending Employment Tribunal proceedings and conducting cross-border disciplinary investigations.

Commenting on the new appointments, Jawaid Rehman, Partner and leader of Weightmans’ HR Rely programme, expressed, “We are delighted to welcome Tina and Chris to our growing team. Both bring with them years’ worth of experience in employment law and will help us further support our expanding client base in the UK and internationally during a time of great change in employment law and increasing responsibilities for employers. Their expertise will also drive our ambitions in AI-powered solutions, enabling us to offer innovative services to our clients.” The additions of Chris and Tina further solidify Weightmans’ commitment to excellence in employment law, as the firm continues to adapt to the evolving landscape of HR advisory services.