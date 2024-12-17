Weightmans expands insurance team with new partners and senior hires

National law firm Weightmans has significantly bolstered its insurance law team, welcoming five new partners and a series of senior hires following record growth and rising client demand.

The large loss team in Manchester has added two seasoned experts, Luisa Lamb and Elizabeth Wallace, from Clyde & Co. Both bring extensive experience in handling catastrophic injury and large loss claims involving motor, employer’s, and public liability cases.

Mark Hastings joins from BTO Solicitors LLP in Scotland, where he handled high-profile, high-value cases for leading insurers. A tutor at the University of Glasgow, Mark also serves as Standing Junior Counsel to the Office of the Advocate General in Scotland, acting for the UK Government in Scottish litigation.

Adrian Marston returns to Weightmans after six years at Clyde & Co, rejoining the Birmingham office where he previously served as a partner between 2002 and 2018.

In Cardiff, Kerris Dale strengthens the large loss team, bringing expertise in complex motor insurance claims, particularly fleet-related cases. Kerris is also a member of the ABI Automated Driving Insurance Group.

The firm also announced six new legal directors, including Victoria Edwards, a casualty claims advisor from Crawford Legal Services, who will lead a specialist travel insurance team. Additionally, environmental liability expert Aidan Thomson joined as a partner earlier this year.

Kieran Jones, head of insurance and partner at Weightmans, highlighted the firm’s focus on innovation and client service:

“The Weightmans name has long since been associated with insurance law. Hiring the best of the best, who share our vision to deliver excellence, means we are well-equipped to continue to grow and achieve even more for our clients.”

Weightmans’ insurance practice saw an 8% year-on-year fee growth in its last financial year and has been involved in landmark cases such as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, the Manchester Arena bombing, and groundbreaking traumatic brain injury cases in sport.

The practice, comprising more than 80 partners and 380+ lawyers, advises over 200 insurers and reinsurers, 1,500+ blue chip corporates, and 350+ local authorities. The firm continues to grow its reputation as a leader in providing cutting-edge legal solutions across all major insurance lines and classes of business.

Picture - Kieran Jones (front centre), insurance head and partner at Weightmans, with the firm's growing insurance team - December 2024