Law firm Weightmans is making waves in Leicester with significant strategic developments that affirm its dedication to enhancing client services across the Midlands and beyond. The firm welcomes two new Partners, Chantal Ul Haq-Weedon and Dipika Mistry, to strengthen its Individuals offering. Chantal joins the national Private Wealth team, where she will lead the Court of Protection offering. Known for her expertise, Chantal provides sensitive support to clients lacking capacity, focusing on managing finances and aiding best interest decisions. She has built strong intermediary relationships and has specific experience with high-net-worth individuals who have acquired brain injuries and contested deputyship hearings, making her role vital to Weightmans' growth in this sector.

Dipika Mistry is also joining, bringing a wealth of experience in family law to the firm's national Family team. Her reputation in the Midlands market is well established, as she advises professionals, entrepreneurs, and international clients on divorce, financial settlements, and contested jurisdiction cases. Dipika’s extensive background will be an asset to both clients and the firm.

These appointments coincide with a period of transformation for Weightmans in the Midlands. Luiza Balan, the newly appointed Regional Office Head and Legal Director, succeeds Andrew Clarke amidst exciting changes including a refurbishment of the Leicester workspace and the opening of a new office in Nottingham. Emma Collins, Partner and Head of Individuals, highlighted the significance of Chantal and Dipika’s appointments, noting that "their expertise in their respective fields is second to none, and they are both highly recognised within the profession."

Luiza Balan expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Chantal and Dipika to the Leicester office. Their extensive experience and expertise will undoubtedly enhance our service offering and strengthen our presence in the region.” The new office in Nottingham will serve as a strategic regional hub for Weightmans, complementing its established locations in Birmingham and Leicester. Additionally, the firm confirmed the recruitment of two distinguished Nottingham-based Partners to further bolster its East Midlands offering.