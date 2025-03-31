Weightmans appoints Sarah Walton as managing partner

Weightmans has appointed Sarah Walton as its first female managing partner, marking a significant leadership change

In a historic move, Weightmans has named Sarah Walton as the first female managing partner of the national law firm. Walton, who previously served as the client relationships director, will officially assume her new role on 1st April 2025. She takes over from John Schorah, who has led the firm for 12 years and has spent 18 years on the company’s board.

As her inaugural action in this prestigious position, Sarah has announced several key appointments to the firm’s leadership team. Stuart Jones steps into the role of client relationships director, while Dewi Ap-Thomas will take the helm as regulatory and litigation director. Additionally, Ben Daniel has been appointed as transaction and advisory director. In a further expansion of the board's expertise, Duncan Finch, the former managing director at L&G Insurance, will join as a non-executive director.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the future of the firm, Sarah Walton stated “This firm has built an exceptional reputation under John’s leadership, and I am committed to driving forward a strategy that champions innovation, collaboration and client excellence.” She further noted “I’m fortunate to be coming in at a time of significant growth for the firm, so my strategy will be evolution, not revolution.” Walton emphasised that the new appointments to the board and leadership team are crucial for continued innovation and agility, positioning Weightmans for a thriving future.

Meanwhile, John Schorah will remain with Weightmans in a strategic advisory capacity, where he will focus on key growth projects. His ongoing contributions include furthering the development of CyXcel, the firm's international cybersecurity law consultancy, alongside supporting its global expansion strategy. Reflecting on his tenure, John remarked "Leading Weightmans has been an extraordinary privilege, and I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved over the last 12 years." He continued to praise Walton, stating “Sarah is a natural leader with deep experience and a clear vision for the future, and I have no doubt she will continue to drive Weightmans forward.” In closing, he expressed his excitement for supporting future strategic initiatives under Walton's leadership.