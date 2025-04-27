With 30 years in the insurance sector, Finch has held various roles, including managing director at L&G Insurance, and has served in non-executive capacities for the past eight years. His wealth of experience in both general and life insurance, both in the UK and internationally, is expected to add significant value to the firm.

This latest appointment comes during a time of remarkable achievement for Weightmans, which recently reported its strongest financial results to date for the 2023/24 period. Additionally, the firm has garnered multiple prestigious awards for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programme and was recognised for its status as a Top Employer.

As part of this restructuring, Sarah Walton stepped into the role of the firm's first female managing partner on April 1, succeeding John Schorah, who led the firm for over a decade. Alongside Walton, several new appointments to the board were made, indicating a dynamic shift within the leadership as the firm aims for continued growth.

Duncan Finch commented on his new role, stating “Weightmans continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing expectations of its clients and its people. It never stands still, and it is that mindset that is propelling it to its vision of being a top 30 law firm. I’m looking forward to working with the board and using my experience to support them with the firm’s ambitious growth strategy.”

Walton also expressed her enthusiasm: “I’d like to welcome Duncan to Weightmans. He joins at a time when we are experiencing significant growth, and his decades-long experience will prove hugely beneficial in our evolution as we head to top 30 status. He has a deep understanding of our markets, products and services, and is fully behind our strategy that champions innovation, collaboration and client excellence.”

In addition to Finch, other structural changes include the appointments of Stuart Jones as client relationships director, Dewi Ap-Thomas as regulatory and litigation director, and Ben Daniel as transaction and advisory director, further uplifting the firm’s commitment to excellence and growth.