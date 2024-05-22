Weightmans announce ESG advisory group

Weightmans has launched an ESG Advisory Group to strengthen its commitment to becoming one of the UK’s most socially and environmentally conscious law firms. The Group, chaired by the senior partner and supported by the main board, will oversee and advise on strategies, risks, and opportunities related to sustainability and ESG.

The firm has achieved significant milestones in its ESG journey, including year-on-year reductions in carbon emissions, maintaining ISO14001 and ISO50001 certifications, and being recognised as a Top Employer in the UK for 17 consecutive years. The Group aims to expand the firm’s capacity and partnerships in the ESG and sustainability space.

Simon Colvin, partner leading Weightmans’ ESG programme, stated, “This confirms our commitment to ESG, putting it firmly at the heart of the business and demonstrating its importance to our people and clients.”

The ESG Advisory Group will monitor trends and advise on sustainability and ESG regulatory developments.

Weightmans’ ESG programme is led by Simon Colvin, supported by Nick Barker and Abhay Srivastava.

The announcement follows Weightmans’ recent award for Mental Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year.