Joining from Broadfield, Sophie brings valuable expertise in advising UK residents and international individuals on diverse legal and tax matters related to estate and succession planning. Her proficiency covers inheritance tax, residence issues, and the latest changes in UK tax legislation, regulatory developments, and Wills. Specialising in the strategies for internationally mobile individuals and families, Sophie has a strong reputation for managing complex cross-border planning needs. She frequently collaborates with experts across jurisdictions to create tailored solutions for families with multi-jurisdictional interests. “I am thrilled to join Wedlake Bell’s exceptional Private Client team,” said Sophie. “The firm’s collaborative culture, reputation in my field and other strengths across property, tax and corporate law make it the perfect platform to deliver integrated advice to the internationally connected families that I often work with.” Caroline Miller, Head of the Private Client team, praised Sophie’s addition: “Sophie’s arrival further enhances our ability to advise clients on the most sophisticated UK and international wealth structuring issues. Her reputation, particularly in advising globally mobile families, aligns perfectly with our strategy of providing outstanding cross-border private client services.”