Wedlake Bell has announced the arrival of Rebecca Christie, who joins the firm as a Partner in the Family team. This appointment brings the team's partners to three and follows Natasha Kurth's promotion to the Partnership in November 2025. Rebecca joins the firm from Fladgate and offers a wealth of experience in various areas of family law, acting for a wide array of clients both internationally and throughout the UK, particularly in cases that demand substantial client care. Her practice encompasses financial remedies, private children law, and modern families work, along with specialised knowledge in cases involving domestic abuse and trauma-related issues.

In addition to her family law experience, Rebecca is also a prominent figure in art and cultural property law. She advises private clients on both contentious and non-contentious matters, addressing issues such as attribution, provenance, authenticity, title, and the handling of unlawfully trafficked cultural goods. This unique dual specialism enables her to provide invaluable insights on high net worth divorces and civil partnership dissolutions involving significant art assets or collections.

Rebecca's leadership extends beyond her legal work. In 2021, she founded PING, the Next Generation arm of the Professional Advisors to the International Art Market (PAIAM), and she chaired the Committee until 2023. Subsequently, she joined the main Board for the UK and Europe, serving as Vice Chair in 2024 and being elected Chair of the PAIAM Board in 2025.

Alex Davies, Head of Family, expressed enthusiasm about Rebecca’s arrival, stating “We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the firm. Her depth of expertise across both family law and art and cultural property law is exceptional, and her arrival further strengthens our offering to clients with challenging family and asset related matters.”

Rebecca shared her excitement over joining Wedlake Bell, saying “I am really pleased to join the team at Wedlake Bell at such an exciting point in the firm’s growth. This felt like a natural step for me with the firm's combination of its long-standing reputation for exceptional client service and expertise across both Family and Art & Luxury work creates a unique platform for clients facing complex and often deeply personal challenges”