Wedlake Bell elevates Art & Luxury specialist Petra Warrington to partnership

With a wealth of experience in the art and luxury sector, Petra brings a unique blend of expertise in contentious, advisory, and transactional matters. Her extensive background encompasses a diverse range of clients, including private individuals, art businesses, and cultural institutions, positioning her as a trusted advisor in this niche field.

Petra's non-contentious practice involves guiding clients through intricate transactions involving art and luxury assets, crafting commercial agreements, and formulating terms and conditions of business. Her adeptness in advising auction houses and businesses within the art, antiques, and collectibles markets further solidifies her standing as a preeminent figure in the industry.

In the realm of dispute resolution, Petra has navigated complex issues surrounding the title, provenance, authenticity, and value of artworks and cultural property on an international scale. Her involvement in high-profile cross-border matters, including Nazi-era restitution claims, underscores her ability to tackle multifaceted legal challenges with finesse and acumen.

Petra's journey at Wedlake Bell commenced in November 2022 when she joined as a Senior Associate in the Art & Luxury team. Her rapid ascent to partnership is a testament to her exceptional contributions and deep understanding of the art market, cultivated through her prior experience in galleries, auction houses, and museums.

Commenting on Petra's promotion, Managing Partner Martin Arnold expressed his delight, emphasizing her pivotal role in advancing the firm's strategic objectives. He praised Petra's breadth of knowledge and international experience, which complement Wedlake Bell's market-leading Art & Luxury practice.

Tim Maxwell, Co-Head of Art & Luxury, echoed Arnold's sentiments, highlighting the significance of Petra's promotion amid an evolving landscape in art law. He emphasized her leadership and contributions to the firm's standing in the market, reaffirming Wedlake Bell's commitment to excellence in this specialized field.

Petra Warrington's elevation to partnership marks a significant milestone in her career and underscores Wedlake Bell's dedication to nurturing talent and delivering exceptional service to its clients in the dynamic realm of art and luxury law.