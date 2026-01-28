Wedlake Bell LLP has announced the strategic appointment of Finella Fogarty as a Partner in its esteemed Insolvency & Restructuring team. Having previously excelled at RPC, Finella is well-regarded as a leading figure in business restructuring. With over 20 years of extensive experience, she has provided invaluable advice to banks, insolvency practitioners, corporates, and individuals on a diverse range of issues, including contentious and non-contentious restructurings, special administrations, restructuring plans, and corporate reorganisations.

Frances Coulson, Head of Insolvency & Restructuring at Wedlake Bell, expressed her enthusiasm for Finella’s arrival, stating “We are delighted to welcome Finella to Wedlake Bell. Her exceptional expertise in restructuring and deep experience across financial services, retail, and commercial sectors make her a perfect fit. Her pragmatic, client-focused approach aligns with our mission to deliver seamless, high-impact legal advice.”

Finella Fogarty also shared her excitement about joining the firm, commenting “I am really excited to be joining the first-class Insolvency & Restructuring team at Wedlake Bell. The firm is firmly in growth mode and its dedication to clients and commitment to excellence is commendable. I am looking forward to working with this dynamic team and to contributing to its ambitions whilst helping navigate complex financial challenges.”

This new addition to the team is expected to enhance the firm’s ability to address the complexities of financial challenges, further solidifying its reputation in the legal landscape.