Wealthy individuals are leaving UK

As the trend of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and non-domiciles leaving the UK continues, the growing movement is of particular concern to Jonathan Riley, Head of Wealth and Partner at Fladgate. He observes the exit of wealthy individuals, including Egyptian billionaire and Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris, is directly linked to recent fiscal policies. Riley elaborates on this correlation, underscoring the impact of the Labour Government's October 2024 Budget on migration patterns, “We have seen a direct and almost immediate correlation between the Labour Government's October 2024 Budget and an increase in the number of clients leaving the UK, especially in the lead up to 6 April 2025 when many of the tax changes came into force.”

The rise in departures evokes critical questions about the future of the UK’s economy. The concept of the ‘global citizen’ is increasingly relevant, with individuals choosing to establish their business and personal lives in countries that best meet their needs. In light of these preferences, Riley suggests that it is no surprise that many are concluding that the UK is no longer the ideal destination. He adds that the trend is not limited to non-doms alone, stating, “Those moving are not just those classified as ‘non-doms’ – but in addition, families who were all born in the UK and who have lived in the UK throughout their lives are leaving – and taking their business with them.”

Riley warns of the long-term implications this migration could have on the UK’s economy. He notes that not only are clients leaving, but they also take their businesses and innovative ideas with them, leaving a gap that is not being filled by newcomers. “Advisers in the legal, tax, and finance professions are not only seeing clients quitting the UK but they are taking their business, ideas and industry with them and not being replaced by arrivers,” he states.

The impact of such departures raises questions about the anticipated revenue from recent tax policy changes. Riley expresses concern over the sustainability of the fiscal model, indicating that “it is difficult to see how the outcome for the UK will be anything other than a fiscal disaster.” He underscores that the UK remains “completely out of step with other jurisdictions who welcome with incentives the arrival of wealthy business developers and employers,” prompting reflection on why the UK has become less inviting for its former residents.

Riley concludes that as the landscape evolves, particularly in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the mobility of individuals has been tested. With changes to the tax system influencing their decisions, it is clear that a substantial shift is underway, prompting urgent consideration of the future of Britain's wealth base and economic health.