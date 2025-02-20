Wealthbrite and The Law Society launch financial literacy course for junior lawyers

The initiative aims to tackle poor financial literacy among junior lawyers, with scholarships available for low-income practitioners, partly funded by The Solicitors’ Charity.

Why Financial Literacy Matters for Lawyers

Recent research highlights alarming statistics about financial literacy in the legal profession:

72% of lawyers experience mental health struggles related to finances, affecting their work.

of lawyers experience mental health struggles related to finances, affecting their work. 61% rate their financial literacy as below average.

rate their financial literacy as below average. 34% say money worries impact their daily performance.

About the Course

Launching on 5 March 2025, Essential Skills for Practice: Introduction to Financial Literacy for Junior Lawyers is a short online programme designed to equip legal professionals with key money management skills. The course includes:

✅ Mastering your relationship with money and building wealth

✅ Developing good financial habits

✅ Managing financial stress effectively

✅ Creating a personalised financial plan

The self-paced course runs over four weeks, takes approximately five hours to complete, and includes interactive sessions, live expert-led discussions, and certification upon completion.

Scholarship Opportunities

Wealthbrite is offering a limited number of funded places for junior lawyers who:

✔ Practice in England & Wales

✔ Have less than three years’ PQE

✔ Earn under £37,000 per year

✔ Come from a low socioeconomic background

Application deadline: 28 February 2025

To apply, email info@wealthbrite.co.uk

About Wealthbrite

Founded by Carla Hoppe in 2021, Wealthbrite aims to empower legal professionals with financial knowledge to enhance their well-being, performance, and resilience against financial misconduct. In 2024, the company won Best Adult Education at the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards.

This collaboration marks a crucial step in supporting lawyers' financial wellbeing and improving professional standards in the legal industry.