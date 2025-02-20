This website uses cookies

News
Wealthbrite and The Law Society launch financial literacy course for junior lawyers

Wealthbrite, a financial education company, has partnered with The Law Society of England & Wales to introduce a financial literacy course as part of its Essential Skills for Practice programme

The initiative aims to tackle poor financial literacy among junior lawyers, with scholarships available for low-income practitioners, partly funded by The Solicitors’ Charity.

Why Financial Literacy Matters for Lawyers

Recent research highlights alarming statistics about financial literacy in the legal profession:

  • 72% of lawyers experience mental health struggles related to finances, affecting their work.
  • 61% rate their financial literacy as below average.
  • 34% say money worries impact their daily performance.

About the Course

Launching on 5 March 2025, Essential Skills for Practice: Introduction to Financial Literacy for Junior Lawyers is a short online programme designed to equip legal professionals with key money management skills. The course includes:
✅ Mastering your relationship with money and building wealth
✅ Developing good financial habits
✅ Managing financial stress effectively
✅ Creating a personalised financial plan

The self-paced course runs over four weeks, takes approximately five hours to complete, and includes interactive sessions, live expert-led discussions, and certification upon completion.

Scholarship Opportunities

Wealthbrite is offering a limited number of funded places for junior lawyers who:
✔ Practice in England & Wales
✔ Have less than three years’ PQE
✔ Earn under £37,000 per year
✔ Come from a low socioeconomic background

Application deadline: 28 February 2025
To apply, email info@wealthbrite.co.uk

About Wealthbrite

Founded by Carla Hoppe in 2021, Wealthbrite aims to empower legal professionals with financial knowledge to enhance their well-being, performance, and resilience against financial misconduct. In 2024, the company won Best Adult Education at the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards.

This collaboration marks a crucial step in supporting lawyers' financial wellbeing and improving professional standards in the legal industry.