Wealth Recovery Solicitors expands team amid surging demand in investment scam recovery

Wealth Recovery Solicitors (WRS ETL) is gearing up to bolster its workforce in response to a dramatic surge in demand for its services. With a significant uptick in enquiries from victims of investment scams, particularly the notorious HyperVerse scheme, and the recent launch of its cryptocurrency tracing proposition for accountancy firms and solicitors, the firm is expanding its team to accommodate the growing workload.

Established just over three years ago by solicitor Josh Chinn and former Manchester United footballer Richard Irving, WRS ETL has experienced an unprecedented 600 percent revenue growth in 2023 and continued rapid expansion throughout 2024. The firm, currently headquartered in Manchester's Spinningfields finance and professional services hub, is witnessing a steady influx of clients seeking restitution for losses incurred due to fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes and traditional investment scams.

In light of its remarkable growth trajectory and increasing caseload, WRS ETL is actively recruiting paralegals to address a diverse range of claims related to cryptocurrency and investment fraud. Moreover, with plans to onboard six additional staff members, including a chief operating officer, over the coming month, the firm is poised to strengthen its operational capacity further.

Josh Chinn, co-founder and solicitor at WRS ETL, emphasised the firm's commitment to recruiting professionals who align with its core values of integrity, hard work, and innovation. He encouraged ambitious paralegals and lawyers at all levels to join the team, citing the opportunity to make a tangible difference in clients' lives.

In addition to its client-centric approach, WRS ETL is pioneering the use of specialist software to trace and establish ownership of cryptocurrency assets, a technology typically employed by national governments and law enforcement agencies. By extending this service to accountants and law firms dealing with clients affected by cryptocurrency scams, the firm aims to facilitate asset recovery and provide invaluable support in calculating tax liabilities accurately.

With an unwavering focus on leveraging technology to deliver results, WRS ETL remains at the forefront of asset recovery and cryptocurrency tracing. As it continues to expand its suite of services, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to assist victims of investment scams and uphold the highest standards of professional integrity and accountability.

Photo - left to right, co-founder and operations director (and former Manchester United footballer), Richard Irving, director (and executive partner at sister firm Glaisyers ETL), David Jones, and co-founder and solicitor, Josh Chinn.