Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) sector-focused strategy on track with double-digit growth

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) announced robust financial results for the 2023/24 fiscal year, marking a successful period driven by its sector-focused strategy. The firm's global income reached £238.4 million, an 11% increase compared to the previous year. This impressive growth was accompanied by a 7.2% rise in overall profit, totaling £66.8 million. The profit per equity partner (PEP) saw a modest increase of 1.5%, bringing it to £593,000, while the equity partnership expanded by 5.65%.

Managing Partner Lindsey Keeble commented on the firm's achievements, stating, "We continue to build on the successes of previous years with double-digit global income growth. With a majority equity partnership, we continue to invest in the firm to build a sustainable business with strength and depth at all levels."

Senior Partner George Paleokrassas emphasised the strategic focus that contributed to these results. "These results further entrench our long-standing and successful sector-focused strategy. I’m particularly pleased that earlier this year we added infrastructure to our existing core sectors of energy and transport given the strong synergies between them."

WFW's continued investment in its key sectors and expansion into infrastructure underscores the firm's commitment to leveraging sector-specific expertise to drive growth and sustainability.