On the same day a legal action against South West Water expands to include other coastal towns in Devon and Cornwall , Emma Hardy delivered an inspiring keynote speech at the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit held in London, highlighting the government's commitment to transformative water reform. She articulated a vision for a sustainable water system that relies on collective efforts from water companies, investors, and environmental experts. "No single company, regulator, or government can deliver a 2050-ready water system alone," she noted, emphasising the importance of collaboration across various sectors.

Hardy introduced the government's recently published White Paper, which outlines steps towards a resilient water system by 2050, aimed at addressing challenges posed by climate change and population growth. The Minister asserted that investment and innovation are crucial, revealing a £104 billion spending programme over five years aimed at fixing the UK's aging infrastructure and creating jobs. Additionally, she shared insights from her recent visits to significant projects like the Havant Thicket Reservoir and the Saltford Water Recycling Plant, demonstrating the necessary long-term investments required for sustainable development.

"We must also reduce demand, improve efficiency, and make better use of the water we have," Hardy asserted, underlining the need to focus on water reuse and recycling as critical elements of modernisation. She stressed that by employing digital tools and data-driven strategies, energy will be optimised, risks anticipated, and better outcomes achieved for both the environment and consumers.

In her concluding remarks, Hardy reinforced the notion of public trust in the water system, asserting that "the challenges facing water are real, but so are the opportunities." She called for collective action focusing on transparency and accountability, emphasising that now is the time to build a water system that future generations can rely on, stating, "The work to build it starts now – with all of us in this room."