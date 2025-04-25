In a historic move to combat illegal sewage discharges, the UK government has enacted new powers that could lead to jail sentences for water executives who cover up such hazardous activities. Effective from today, the Water (Special Measures) Act 2025 empowers authorities to impose prison terms of up to two years on water bosses found guilty of hiding illegal sewage spills. Environment Secretary Steve Reed stressed the importance of accountability when he stated that "bosses must face consequences if they commit crimes. There must be accountability."

For years, water executives have evaded accountability, with no prison sentences issued since the privatisation of the industry, despite widespread infractions. These new measures serve as an essential crackdown on a trend that has seen many water companies obstruct investigations and withhold critical evidence. As stated by Philip Duffy, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, "the tougher powers we have gained through this legislation will allow us, as the regulator, to close the justice gap, deliver swifter enforcement action and ultimately deter illegal activity."

Additionally, the new legislation mandates that companies responsible for polluting waterways will bear the costs of criminal investigations. This provision is part of a broader strategy focused on cleaning up the UK's rivers, lakes, and seas while addressing the infrastructure deficiencies in the water sector.

As a part of the government's Plan for Change, water companies must now prioritise environmental protection or face strict penalties, including a ban on bonuses should they fail to meet the required standards. This approach aims not only to tackle sewage pollution but also to secure £104 billion in private sector investment, which will support the construction of new water infrastructure and create jobs.

By modernising supervision and expanding inspection protocols, the authorities have added layers of deterrent against illegal sewage discharges while ensuring that water companies fulfil their environmental responsibilities. With these new powers and investments, the government reiterates its commitment to reforming the water sector as it endeavours to clean up the UK’s natural waterways once and for all