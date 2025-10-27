Top 100 law firm Ward Hadaway has proudly announced the arrival of 14 new trainee solicitors as part of its 2025 intake, emphasizing its dedication to nurturing the next generation of legal talent. These trainees join the firm’s offices in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, and for the first time, Teesside following the merger with The Endeavour Partnership.

Caroline Jones, Head of Emerging Talent at Ward Hadaway, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “Our trainee programme continues to be one of the most important ways we invest in the firm’s future. This year’s group represents a diverse mix of skills and backgrounds and we’re especially pleased to welcome our first Teesside-based trainees onto our programme since The Endeavour Partnership merger. Each of our trainees brings something unique and we look forward to supporting them as they build their careers.”

This latest intake also reflects the ongoing growth of Ward Hadaway and its firm commitment to investing in talent development. After the merger, they have introduced the Teesside office into the established trainee programme, where new recruits will be supported by a seasoned team experienced in trainee development. The firm is also looking to broaden its reach across the UK, with plans to open trainee opportunities in its Birmingham office early next year. Applications for 2027 and 2028 training contracts are set to commence on 1 November 2025 and will include roles in Birmingham as well as opportunities across the North.

Managing Partner Steven Petrie emphasized the importance of nurturing emerging talent, stating, “Nurturing emerging talent is central to the way we grow as a firm. Trainees bring fresh ideas, energy and ambition and they help us to stay connected to the changing expectations of clients and the profession. Investing in people at the very start of their legal careers ensures we have the skills, insight and resilience needed for the future.”

The Newcastle office welcomed Daisy Agar, Lia Murray-Smith, Ted Jemison, Kanyinsola Lawal, and Orlaigh Mullen. In Teesside, the firm has brought onboard Somer Pearson, Georgia Cowley, and Iona Healy. The Leeds office has seen new arrivals Callum Worts, Alexandra Wood-Tonks, Katharina Looi Kiesel, and Hanzala Syed, while the Manchester branch welcomes Abby Chan and Georgia Buchanan.

Among the new trainees, Iona Healy expressed her excitement about starting her legal journey in Teesside. She said, “It’s a really exciting time to be joining Ward Hadaway. The chance to start my legal career in Teesside, while being part of a national firm, is a fantastic opportunity. We’ve had such a warm welcome already and I’m looking forward to the variety of experiences we’ll gain during our training. Ward Hadaway is an amazing place to kick-start my career.”