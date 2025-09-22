UK Top 100 law firm Ward Hadaway has made a significant addition to its team by appointing Alexander Rose, a leading public funding lawyer, as partner in its Newcastle office. Alexander joins from the international law firm DWF, where he specialised in subsidy control and grant funding programmes. His impressive career spans over 20 years, during which he has been involved with more than £3.5bn in public funding initiatives including major projects on regeneration and inward investment, as well as serving as an expert witness for the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Subsidy Control Bill.

Speaking about his move to Ward Hadaway, Alexander Rose said, “Ward Hadaway has a superb reputation for the quality of advice, as well as the personable, proactive and pragmatic approach of its lawyers. I’m really looking forward to getting down to work and helping enable important public funded projects to happen.” This appointment coincides with the firm’s ambitious plans to enhance its public sector work, an area where Alexander will assist clients as they navigate the evolving landscape of public funding brought about by devolution and the Levelling Up agenda.

Damien Charlton, Head of Commercial at Ward Hadaway, remarked that “Alexander’s expertise in subsidy control and public funding law makes him a highly valuable addition to our team. This is a critical and fast-developing area and his skills will enable us to provide even greater support to clients delivering complex, high-value projects.” The move is indicative of Ward Hadaway’s commitment to investing in talent and expanding its national capabilities, reinforcing its position as a trusted adviser to both public and private sector clients.

Steven Petrie, Managing Partner at Ward Hadaway, added that “The expansion of our public sector work will play an important part of our growth plans at Ward Hadaway and Alexander’s appointment is a statement of intent. We are looking to become the first-choice law firm for public bodies such as combined authorities and councils, but also for blue chip companies looking to secure grants, loans and guarantees from the public sector. Alexander is a lawyer of real calibre, recognised nationally for his expertise and profile in public funding law and his arrival reflects our strategic ambition to grow across key practice areas and strengthen our national reputation.”