Ward Hadaway has announced the appointment of James Foster as its new Finance Director, a strategic move to bolster the senior team in response to the firm’s considerable growth. With extensive experience in venture capital and financial services, James has a proven ability to support businesses of all sizes, offering financial guidance and strategic insight. His expertise will play a crucial role in advancing the firm’s expansion strategy, which includes the launch of a new office in Birmingham this summer and ongoing merger discussions with Teesside-based The Endeavour Partnership LLP.

This new appointment comes during a dynamic period for the firm, which has made 34 new hires across its Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle offices in the first quarter of 2025. The recruitment drive includes three partners, one director, three managing associates, three associates, four solicitors, two conveyancers, two paralegals, and 15 professionals in business support roles across various teams like real estate, corporate finance, and construction.

Steven Petrie, Managing Partner at Ward Hadaway, stated, “This time last year we set out ambitious plans to double the firm’s revenue within five years and reach £100m by 2034. Continuing to invest in talent and infrastructure and attracting the right people is essential to achieving this growth.” He continued, “James brings invaluable commercial and financial insight that will support our next phase of expansion. We’re also pleased to welcome new colleagues across our business who strengthen the specialist teams we’ve built across the entire firm.”

Noteworthy new starters include Tom Wills and Richard Bradbury, both joining as Partners in the Real Estate department. Tom brings significant experience to the firm's agricultural team, while Richard focuses on commercial property matters. Additionally, Louise Masters has joined as a Partner in the Family & Matrimonial team, bringing nearly 20 years of expertise in high-value and complex financial remedy cases and being a pioneer in the "one lawyer" approach to divorce settlements.

Ward Hadaway now employs over 500 people and anticipates ongoing recruitment in line with its long-term strategy. James Foster expressed his enthusiasm for joining the firm, saying, “It’s a very exciting time to be joining Ward Hadaway. The scale of the firm’s growth plans is ambitious, but the clarity of vision and client-first approach I’ve seen so far gives me every confidence in what’s ahead. I’m looking forward to contributing to a firm with such deep roots in its regions, an extremely strong and diverse client base, and a depth of legal talent.”

Photo - L-R James Foster with Managing Partner Steven Petrie