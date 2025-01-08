Ward Hadaway reports record revenue

Ward Hadaway, one of the UK’s leading independent full-service law firms, has achieved record financial results in its 2023-24 accounts, with revenue climbing 7% to an unprecedented £48m. This milestone highlights robust performance across the firm’s Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle offices, driven by sustained growth across key service areas.

A Foundation for Ambitious Growth

Managing Partner Steven Petrie described the results as a pivotal step in the firm’s long-term growth strategy. “These financial results from 2023-24 represent a really strong foundation on which to build, as we strive to realise our ambitious long-term growth plans, remaining independent and increasing our turnover by over 50% in the next five years and achieving £100m by 2034," he said.

The firm attributes its success to strategic investments, the ability to attract top talent, and a focus on fostering innovation.

Expanding Talent and Expertise

A major component of Ward Hadaway’s growth has been its investment in people. Over the course of 2024, the firm welcomed more than 100 new colleagues, including eight new partners across diverse service areas. These appointments underline the firm’s commitment to strengthening its expertise to meet client needs.

Further enhancing its leadership, Ward Hadaway appointed Nick Gholkar as Executive Partner of its Newcastle office in May 2024, joining Emma Digby and Liz Bottrill, who hold equivalent roles in Leeds and Manchester.

The firm’s dedication to nurturing emerging talent is equally noteworthy. Over the past year, it onboarded 14 new trainee solicitors and one solicitor apprentice, bringing its total headcount to over 500.

Petrie emphasised the importance of creating a supportive environment: “We provide an environment where individuals can excel at every level, offering guidance, growth opportunities and the tools to fulfil their full potential. Our people are fundamental to our success."

Innovation and Sustainability

Recognising the challenges of a dynamic legal landscape, Ward Hadaway has invested in technology and established a dedicated Innovation team to explore the use of AI in delivering legal services. This forward-thinking approach aligns with its focus on sustainable practices.

The firm continues to champion responsible business initiatives, making strides in reducing its carbon footprint, supporting over 50 charities, and prioritising diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing. In addition, significant refurbishment efforts are underway at its Newcastle Quayside offices to create a modern, efficient workspace.

Building a Future-Ready Firm

With a record year under its belt, Ward Hadaway remains focused on its future objectives: delivering high-quality, client-focused legal advice, fostering innovation, and investing in its people. As the firm progresses toward its ambitious £100m turnover target, its commitment to growth, adaptability, and client service sets a strong foundation for continued success.