UK top 100 law firm Ward Hadaway has announced record financial results for the financial year 2024/25, achieving a turnover of £53.6 million, a remarkable increase of 11.6% compared to the previous year. This impressive outcome, which spans from May 2024 to April 2025, marks the firm's fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and underscores its progress towards long-term strategic objectives. These goals, laid out by Managing Partner Steven Petrie following his appointment in April 2024, include aspirations for turnover growth exceeding 50% within five years and doubling the firm's size over the next decade.

The firm's revenue growth was broad-based, with particularly robust increases noted in the Housing, Private Client, and Commercial Disputes departments. Furthermore, all offices enjoyed revenue improvements, particularly Manchester, which saw a surge of 42%. Leeds also contributed double-digit growth to the overall performance.

In addition to financial outcomes, the firm experienced significant growth in its workforce, investing at all levels to accommodate rising client demand and expand key practice areas. This strategy has been driven by a commitment to nurturing long-term client relationships, broadening service lines, and developing internal talent throughout the organisation.

Petrie reflected on the results, stating, “These results reflect a sustained period of disciplined growth across the firm. We have delivered consistent performance across our offices and service lines, which is particularly significant given the wider economic and market conditions. Our focus has remained on building strong teams, investing for the long term and delivering high-quality advice to clients across all sectors.”

As the firm looks to the future, the 2024/25 financial year has set the groundwork for further expansion. Since the close of the reporting period, Ward Hadaway has successfully merged with the esteemed Teesside firm The Endeavour Partnership and opened a new office in Birmingham, marking an important advancement into the Midlands as part of its growth strategy.

Petrie elaborated on these developments, saying, “Our ambition is to grow in a way that is sustainable and aligned with our values. The merger with The Endeavour Partnership and the opening of our Birmingham office are clear examples of this approach. They broaden our expertise and geographic reach while allowing us to maintain the culture and standards that underpin the firm’s success.”

Looking ahead, the firm has earmarked investments for 2026, which include a number of new partner appointments across all offices and a planned relocation to a larger office space in Birmingham