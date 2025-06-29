Ward Hadaway, a prominent national law firm, has revealed the promotion of 22 individuals across its offices in Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle, including two new partners. The firm's latest appointments underscore its commitment to fostering talent and supporting career development within its ranks, reflecting an investment in future capabilities. Steven Petrie, Managing Partner at Ward Hadaway, expressed pride in the firm’s culture by stating “These promotions reflect the hard work, dedication and talent of our people. We’re incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built where talented lawyers can thrive and progress their careers.”

The firm is clearly experiencing significant growth, as evidenced by these promotions, which span various practice areas such as Health and Care Advisory, Social Housing, Employment, and Corporate Finance. Notably, this marks another chapter in Ward Hadaway’s strategy as it aims to strengthen its presence as an independent full-service law firm. The promotion landscape is not only diverse but also shows the success of the firm’s talent retention strategy, with many promoted lawyers having started their careers at the firm as trainees.

James Donnelly and Oliver Bagnall have both been appointed as partners, representing the Health and Care Advisory and Housing teams respectively. Donnelly remarked, “It’s an exciting time to be part of Ward Hadaway. The firm is growing, the opportunities are abundant and there’s a real sense of drive and momentum across the business. I’m thrilled to be stepping into this new role and to continue supporting our clients alongside such a fantastic team.” His sentiments resonate with the firm’s larger goals as they enter new partnerships and add offices to their growing portfolio.

Bagnall also shared his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “Ward Hadaway has been a brilliant place to develop my career and I’m looking forward to the next chapter as a partner. The firm’s supportive culture and focus on delivering for clients set it apart and I’m proud to be part of its future direction.” His comments reflect the broader sentiment shared by those within the firm as they adapt to a changing legal landscape defined by growing demand in key sectors.

With these new promotions and the ongoing national expansion strategy that includes a new office opening in Birmingham, alongside merger plans with The Endeavour Partnership, Ward Hadaway is poised to continue its trajectory of growth. The firm’s proactive approach to investment in talent and sector expertise ensures they remain well-equipped to meet the complex challenges faced by their clients in an evolving regulatory framework. Such strategic moves not only enhance their service offerings but create fresh opportunities for both their teams and clients as they solidify their market presence in the UK.