UK Top 100 law firm Ward Hadaway has announced its merger with The Endeavour Partnership LLP, a prominent Teesside commercial law firm. This consolidation means The Endeavour Partnership will now operate under the Ward Hadaway name and identity, with the existing team continuing their work from offices on Teesdale Business Park near Stockton. They will deliver the quality legal services that have defined The Endeavour Partnership's 25-year history.

As a result of the merger, clients can expect access to a broader range of practice areas including succession planning, matrimonial advice, construction, and tax. Additionally, they will benefit from the extensive networks and opportunities available through the wider Ward Hadaway firm. The Endeavour Partnership team will also gain from the extensive resources and business services that come with being a part of Ward Hadaway, which will see their combined headcount reach nearly 600.

Lee Bramley, who has been Managing Partner of The Endeavour Partnership, will step into the role of Executive Partner of the Teesside office. He will lead the office while ensuring the firm continues to thrive within the Teesside business community under the Ward Hadaway banner.

With this merger, Ward Hadaway now boasts five regional centres, following the recent opening of its Birmingham office. This adds to its established locations in Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle.

Ward Hadaway's Managing Partner, Steven Petrie, expressed his excitement about the merger, saying, "I am delighted that The Endeavour Partnership decided to merge with Ward Hadaway. The move is part of our strategic plans to grow revenue by 100% over the next 10 years. I’ve been clear about our ambitious growth plans since I became Managing Partner in 2024, and I’m proud to see our strategy coming to life."

He added that there was an unmistakable alignment between the two firms from the very first discussions, highlighting The Endeavour Partnership’s commitment to client service excellence and the Teesside region as reflective of Ward Hadaway’s own vision and values. “We have worked closely together for many years, and so it was a natural progression to merge, adding additional services and support to the clients of Teesside and beyond," he concluded.

In response to the merger, Lee Bramley stated, "We are delighted to be joining forces with Ward Hadaway. We have worked extremely hard over the past 25 years to create a firm trusted by valued clients and colleagues. The merger gives us an opportunity to build on that, adding scale and further expertise to our offering as part of Ward Hadaway."

Bramley also noted the evolving challenges in the legal sector, emphasizing, "The growing regulatory landscape, new and emerging technologies and the competitive market for attracting top talent drive the need for innovative thinking in the legal sector." He believes that by joining Ward Hadaway, they can enhance the support offered to clients due to the additional resources the firm provides.

He maintained, “It is clear that Ward Hadaway appreciates that character and distinctiveness are regional traits to be celebrated. We look forward to maintaining our Teesside focus, retaining and further building on the talent we have nurtured.” The merger represents a significant step forward for both firms, fostering continued growth and an ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality legal services in a collaborative and ambitious environment.

This merger announcement comes during a period of robust growth for Ward Hadaway, which has recruited more than 100 people in 2024, including eight new partners. The firm’s revenue has reached £53.5 million for the year up to April 25, indicating strong progress towards its strategic growth targets after achieving record financial results for the 2023-24 financial year