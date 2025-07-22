Three seasoned partners, Joanna Lee-Mills, Natalie Owen, and Sabina Kauser, have been integral to these efforts since the office opened last month at Chamberlain Square. Their hiring is part of a broader strategy to create a robust, full-service legal team in the area, focusing on expertise in property development, housing finance, employment, and immigration law.

Managing Partner Steven Petrie shared his insights on these appointments, stating “As we grow the firm, we’re focused on expanding into regions where there is clear demand for the type of legal services we offer. Opening in Birmingham is a significant milestone and these appointments mark the start of building a team that reflects our commitment to the West Midlands, and the businesses and organisations based here.”

Joanna Lee-Mills joins the firm as a partner within the housing team, having a wealth of experience in assisting Registered Providers with land acquisitions and residential development projects. She will be pivotal in expanding Ward Hadaway’s affordable housing initiatives in the region. Joanna is accompanied by Jenny Walker and Clarissa Pritchard, who will focus on residential development for housebuilders, alongside Christy Davies, Solicitor, who brings expertise in advising Registered Providers on development and asset management.

In addition, Natalie Owen steps in as a housing partner, where her specialisation in property securitisation is expected to benefit the firm’s clients. She focuses on advising Registered Providers on various financial aspects of acquisitions and asset management projects.

Moreover, Sabina Kauser joins as a partner within the employment and immigration team, further bolstering the firm’s immigration services. She provides counsel to organisations and high-net-worth individuals on immigration matters that are increasingly critical for employers in the area. Arooj Tussadiq will also join the Birmingham office as a Paralegal with a focus on immigration issues.

Lesley Fairclough, Head of Housing, expressed her enthusiasm about the new hires, noting “Our social housing team has grown significantly in recent years and we’re delighted to welcome Joanna and Natalie, who bring outstanding expertise in their fields. We are seeing the demand for affordable housing legal services in a volatile market continuing to rise exponentially. These appointments expand our ability to rapidly extend our reach and support RPs across the West Midlands.”

The Birmingham office marks Ward Hadaway’s first move beyond the North of England and is a key component of the firm’s strategy to double its turnover over the next ten years. Further senior appointments are anticipated in the forthcoming months.

Highlighting the importance of Sabina’s role, Harmajinder Hayre, Head of Employment, commented “Sabina’s arrival is an important step in expanding our presence in the West Midlands. Her reputation as a ‘go to’ specialist immigration lawyer in the West Midlands is well established and she brings exactly the kind of practical, commercially focused advice our clients need in a fast-changing regulatory environment. Over the last decade, our immigration practice has established itself as a leading light, supporting businesses and their key employees to navigate this complex and sensitive path The addition of Sabina's skills and experience to the team will further accelerate our growth, expanding our client base and skills set across the West Midlands and beyond.”