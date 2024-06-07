Ward Hadaway appoints executive partner for Newcastle office

Ward Hadaway, a prominent law firm in the North, has appointed Nick Gholkar as the new Executive Partner for its Newcastle office. This move comes as part of the firm's strategic expansion and commitment to the region.

Nick Gholkar, who has been with Ward Hadaway for 13 years, brings a wealth of experience in the Built Environment team, specialising in planning and property development. His expertise has been instrumental in guiding significant regeneration projects across the North East and Tees Valley, and advising commercial clients through complex investment and development processes.

In his new role, Nick will join Emma Digby and Liz Bottrill as Executive Partners, leading Ward Hadaway's offices in Leeds and Manchester, respectively. His appointment follows the recent selection of Steven Petrie as Ward Hadaway’s managing partner earlier this year.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nick said, "It's my absolute pleasure to take on the role of Executive Partner for the Newcastle office. As an advocate for both Ward Hadaway and the North East region, I am committed to driving growth and prosperity. Together with our talented team, I look forward to supporting our clients and the community."

Steven Petrie, managing partner of Ward Hadaway, commented, "Nick's promotion to Executive Partner for our Newcastle office is a testament to his dedication and leadership. His appointment strengthens our executive team, aligning with our goal to grow our business and support the region."

With nearly 500 professionals, including over 300 based in Newcastle, Ward Hadaway is poised for further success under Nick Gholkar's leadership. His promotion underscores the firm's commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation across the North.