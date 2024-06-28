Ward Hadaway announces six new appointments to support ambitious growth plans

Ward Hadaway’s affordable housing team has bolstered its leadership and expanded its roster with six new appointments, underscoring the firm's ongoing growth and dedication to the affordable housing sector. The team, part of the broader built environment group, has experienced over 65% growth in the past two years and has doubled its client base in three years.

Kelly Pearson joins as a Partner in the Newcastle office, bringing 17 years of experience in property, development, and regeneration projects. Recognised in the Legal 500 as a next-generation partner, she will collaborate with Jen Robinson, Partner in the Leeds office, to provide regional and national services.

Marie-Louise O'Hanrahan is appointed as an Associate, with Perri Byrne as a Solicitor and Jamie-Lee Nixon as an Affordable Housing Conveyancer, all based in Newcastle. Additionally, Stuart Whitehead joins as a Partner within the housing management team in Manchester, contributing over 30 years of experience. Richard Hey joins the Leeds office as a Solicitor, focusing on housing conditions claims.

Simon Thirtle, newly appointed Head of Affordable Housing, will lead the multi-disciplinary team across Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle, emphasising the firm’s ambition and commitment to the sector.

Simon commented on the strategic changes and the team's growth, highlighting Ward Hadaway’s client relationships and quality service. With these additions, the firm aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the affordable housing sector, providing comprehensive services to registered provider clients, local authorities, and sector partners.