Walton & Co, a boutique planning law firm is gearing up for the future by welcoming new equity partners to its ranks

Alec Cropper brings over 15 years of legal experience to Walton & Co, having previously worked at reputable firms such as Walker Morris and DWF. Since joining Walton & Co in 2019, Alec has distinguished himself in areas including planning appeals, application advice, High Court proceedings, and negotiation of planning agreements.

James Cook, who returns to Walton & Co after a stint at Blacks Solicitors, where he served as the Head of Planning, boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. His expertise spans all areas of planning and highways law, making him a valuable addition to the firm.

With a team of seven professionals, Walton & Co serves clients nationwide across diverse projects and sectors, including residential, employment and industrial, retail and leisure, as well as energy and minerals. Notable clients include CEG and Wren Kitchens, for whom Walton & Co secured permission for a new factory in Barton-upon-Humber.

James Cook expressed his excitement about returning to Walton & Co, citing the firm's strong foundation and specialist focus in planning law. He emphasised the opportunity to collaborate with Alec and David to expand their client base and grow the team to adapt to market and political changes in the planning system.

David Walton, Director at Walton & Co, echoed Cook's sentiments, highlighting the importance of bringing in fresh perspectives to drive the firm's growth. He expressed confidence in Alec and James's abilities and their shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients while steering the firm into its next phase of development.

The corporate transaction was facilitated with legal advice from Jon Healey, Head of Corporate & Commercial Law at Raworths Solicitors.

Walton & Co's reputation as one of the leading planning law teams outside of London is underscored by its independent rankings in the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners. The firm's expertise extends to advising developers, landowners, consultancies, and law firms across the UK on various projects encompassing planning, compulsory purchase, highways, and environmental law.

Photo - L-R Alec Cropper, David Walton & James Cook.