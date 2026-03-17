Bridgepoint Development Capital V, focusing on rapidly expanding European businesses, seeks to leverage ht.digital’s expertise in asset assurance. Notably, Bridgepoint is renowned as one of the leading global private asset growth investors, with specialisation in private equity, infrastructure, and private credit. The Walkers multi-disciplinary team, led by Neil McDonald, head of M&A in London, included Regulatory & Risk partner Benjamin Twidle, senior associates Tom Esler and Catherine Outerbridge, and Cayman-based Insolvency & Dispute Resolution partner Nick Dunne. They worked collaboratively with lead counsel Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP on this significant transaction.