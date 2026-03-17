Walkers supports Bridgepoint's strategic acquisition
Walkers has guided Bridgepoint on the Cayman Islands legal aspects of acquiring a majority stake in ht.digital, enhancing its investment portfolio in digital asset technology solutions. Bridgepoint Development Capital V, focusing on rapidly expanding European businesses, seeks to leverage ht.digital’s expertise in asset assurance. Notably, Bridgepoint is renowned as one of the leading global private asset growth investors, with specialisation in private equity, infrastructure, and private credit. The Walkers multi-disciplinary team, led by Neil McDonald, head of M&A in London, included Regulatory & Risk partner Benjamin Twidle, senior associates Tom Esler and Catherine Outerbridge, and Cayman-based Insolvency & Dispute Resolution partner Nick Dunne. They worked collaboratively with lead counsel Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP on this significant transaction.
Bridgepoint Development Capital V, focusing on rapidly expanding European businesses, seeks to leverage ht.digital’s expertise in asset assurance. Notably, Bridgepoint is renowned as one of the leading global private asset growth investors, with specialisation in private equity, infrastructure, and private credit. The Walkers multi-disciplinary team, led by Neil McDonald, head of M&A in London, included Regulatory & Risk partner Benjamin Twidle, senior associates Tom Esler and Catherine Outerbridge, and Cayman-based Insolvency & Dispute Resolution partner Nick Dunne. They worked collaboratively with lead counsel Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP on this significant transaction.
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