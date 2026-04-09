This year marks a special milestone for Walkers as it celebrates 25 years of operations in Europe. The journey began in March 2001 with the opening of its London office, which was the firm’s first international location. This strategic move positioned Walkers in one of the world's major financial centres and laid the groundwork for the comprehensive European platform the firm has today. The firm now provides expert legal advice on the laws of the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Jersey, Guernsey, and Ireland.

Over the past two decades, especially in the last ten years, Walkers has made substantial investments in its operations across London, Ireland, Jersey, and Guernsey. With a steadfast dedication to client service, Walkers has gathered a team of market-leading lawyers and professionals who are committed to delivering top-tier services cohesively and responsively. The growth in the firm's European presence has been impressive, as evidenced by its four offices that now employ over 600 legal and professional services personnel. They provide integrated advice on various matters, including asset management, banking and finance, corporate issues, and regulatory concerns.

Hughie Wong, managing partner of Walkers' London office, remarked that “Celebrating 25 years in Europe is a proud moment for all of us. London was our first step outside the Caribbean and it set the tone for how we operate internationally: operating in the same time zone as our clients, collaborating across offices and focusing on delivering consistently strong outcomes.” Looking towards the future, he indicated that the firm plans to keep investing in its people and capabilities to support clients' most intricate needs.

The firm is also celebrating other significant milestones this year, including 20 years in Jersey and a decade in Guernsey. Fraser Hern, head of Walkers' Channel Islands business, commented that “This year is particularly meaningful for our Channel Islands practice as we mark 20 years in Jersey and 10 years in Guernsey.” He further highlighted the importance of these offices in navigating complex multi-jurisdictional matters while maintaining connections to the wider Walkers network.

In Ireland, Jonathan Sheehan, managing partner of Walkers' Ireland office, expressed that “As we celebrate the milestone anniversaries across our European business, it is a timely opportunity to reflect on the depth of the commitment of our Ireland office to the region.” He noted that Ireland has evolved into a crucial hub within the firm's European offering.

Throughout this celebratory year, Walkers will host client events to acknowledge the relationships that have contributed to its growth and success in Europe. As the firm looks ahead, its focus remains on enhancing its European services and continuing its role in providing sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional legal guidance.