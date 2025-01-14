Walkers London office hires Alexandra Simpson as senior counsel

Walkers' London office welcomes Alexandra Simpson as senior counsel in the Banking & Finance team, strengthening its market-leading offshore practice. With over 15 years of experience, including ten years in the Cayman Islands, Alexandra specialises in fund finance, asset finance, and secured lending. She has advised clients on a wide range of international asset and structured finance transactions. Mark Galazzi, Banking & Finance partner, expressed excitement about her joining the team, while Hugh Anderson, Finance partner, highlighted her esteemed reputation in the fund finance sector. This addition coincides with Walkers retaining its Tier 1 ranking in Bermuda, BVI, and Cayman law.