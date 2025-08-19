Walkers has reinforced its presence in the London legal market with the addition of three new lawyers: Nadia Bouchiba, Natalie Selman, and Sheila Yee. These associates join the firm, bringing diverse expertise in Investment Funds, Finance & Corporate, and Regulatory & Risk Advisory areas. The recruitment of these new members reflects Walkers' ongoing commitment to meet the increasing demands of clients across the EMEA region. Jack Boldarin, managing partner of Walkers' London office, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating "We're proudly expanding our teams across all practice areas to meet client demand for time zone sensitive Bermuda, BVI and Cayman law support to clients in the EMEA region." He added, "We're delighted to have Nadia, Natalie and Sheila on board and look forward to seeing the contribution they will make to the team, firm and our clients."

Natalie Selman joins the team with experience in offshore corporate and finance matters, having previously worked at an offshore law firm in the British Virgin Islands. Nadia Bouchiba brings over five years of expertise from another offshore law firm and is well-versed in advising clients on various aspects of Cayman Islands investment funds. Sheila Yee, who transitions from one of Australia's prominent non-bank lenders, specialises in offshore financial services regulation, including fintech and digital assets.

This development is part of a broader trend in Walkers' London office, which has seen more than 60 new arrivals in the past year. The recent announcement follows a significant global promotion round where 24 promotions were made in London, further solidifying the firm’s position. Walkers has also maintained its Tier 1 ranking in all practice areas related to Bermuda, BVI, and Cayman Islands law, as reflected in the latest Chambers and Partners and Legal 500 guides. Their London team focuses on providing locally sensitive support while collaborating with top international law firms to ensure comprehensive offshore and onshore legal assistance