Walkers has announced that employment law specialist Jo Powis has joined its Channel Islands team from a London branch of an international law firm. With over 16 years of experience in private practice, Jo has provided comprehensive advice across all areas of employment law, demonstrating particular expertise in whistleblowing and complex discrimination claims. She will be based in Walkers' Jersey office, joining the existing team that includes Jersey-based partner Advocate Daniel Read, Guernsey-based partner Sarah Ash, senior counsels Danielle Brouard and Victoria Pratt, as well as associate Lauren James. This group is dedicated to supporting employers in the Channel Islands throughout the entire employment relationship.

Daniel Read, who leads Walkers' Jersey Employment Law team, conveyed his enthusiasm for Jo’s arrival by stating "Jo’s experience in complex discrimination and whistleblowing litigation is directly relevant to the changes that we’re seeing in Jersey around discrimination claims and potential whistleblowing protection and, as we continue to see a rise in contentious instructions, she will be a brilliant asset to the team.” Sarah Ash, leading the Guernsey Employment Law team, echoed this sentiment, saying "As our team continues to grow and win market share, it's great that Jo has joined us in Jersey to further strengthen our leading Employment Law team across the Channel Islands. Jo’s skillset will compliment that of the existing team members well and helps to broaden the depth of our senior bench in Jersey.”

In addition to her private practice experience, Jo brings valuable in-house knowledge from previous secondments to the employment law teams at a major bank and a global telecommunications company. Jo expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, commenting "I'm thrilled to join Walkers' market-leading team in the Channel Islands. I look forward to embracing the pan-island approach that resonates with Walkers' clients and intermediaries." Her recruitment is part of Walkers’ strategic growth in the Channel Islands and follows the recent hiring of two partners, Investment Funds & Corporate specialists Simon Hopwood and Gareth Morgan.