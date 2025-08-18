Walkers are advising Sapiens International Corporation N.V., a leader in intelligent SaaS-based software solutions for the insurance industry, on their substantial $2.5bn acquisition by Advent, a prominent global private equity investor. The Walkers team, alongside Latham & Watkins as US counsel and Meitar as Israeli counsel, delivered seamless advice on the Cayman and Guernsey law elements of the transaction.

The team was spearheaded by Neil McDonald, head of M&A at their London office, and included partners James Denham, Jennifer Maughan, and Benjamin Twidle, along with senior counsel Tim Baildam. They drew upon the expertise of senior associates Catherine Outerbridge, Tom Esler, and Tom Harbord for Cayman law matters, while Guernsey partner Craig Cordle and senior associate Annaliese McGeoch handled aspects related to Guernsey law.

Neil stated, "We’re thrilled to have supported Sapiens in relation to this significant transaction, which marks an important milestone in the company’s journey and continuing development. Congratulations to the Sapiens team and everyone involved in the deal.” This acquisition will be executed through a Cayman law governed statutory merger, which has received unanimous approval from Sapiens' board of directors. Under the terms of the deal, Sapiens’ shareholders will receive $43.50 per share in cash, reflecting a remarkable premium of approximately 64% over the recent undisturbed closing share price of $26.52 noted on 8 August 2025.

Once the transaction concludes, Sapiens' shares will be delisted, transitioning the company to a privately held entity. The Walkers team, regarded as a trusted partner for global transactions across diverse industries, offers comprehensive multi-jurisdictional advice on various corporate transactions. They are well-experienced in equity capital markets and public M&A dealings, including take privates, and have significant expertise with listings on major stock exchanges worldwide. Their proficiency extends to private M&A, joint ventures, private equity, venture capital investments, and emerging sectors like fintech and digital assets.